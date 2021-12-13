Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Booster dose to be added to NHS Covid pass for entry to nightclubs

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 7:07 pm
Boosters will be added to the Covid pass for entry into clubs and other venues once all adults have had a chance to get a third jab (Richard McCarthy/PA)
Boosters will be added to the Covid pass for entry into clubs and other venues once all adults have had a chance to get a third jab (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Revellers using their vaccination status to get into nightclubs will have to show they have had a booster jab as part of future plans, the Health Secretary has said.

MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on the requirement for NHS Covid passes in England, which would come into effect from Wednesday.

Currently, these show a person’s vaccine details or test results.

Sajid Javid told Parliament on Monday that it is the Government’s intention to include proof of a booster jab, once all adults have had a chance to get theirs.

He said: “From Wednesday – subject to this House’s approval – you’ll need to show a negative lateral flow test to get into nightclubs and large events, with an exemption for the double vaccinated.

“Once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster jab, we intend to change this exemption to require a booster dose.”

He said it is “misleading” to say MPs are being asked to vote on “vaccine passports”.

He told the Commons: “The Government has been absolutely clear about when it talks about access to nightclubs or to very large gatherings … that the requirement is to take a free lateral flow test and make sure it’s negative.

“And if you don’t want to do that then you can prove your vaccine status. It’s up to that individual. That’s not a vaccine passport and the sooner we get rid of this misleading description of what the Government is proposing, the better.”

Vaccines were offered at Heaven nightclub in central London as part of the initial rollout (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Vaccines were offered at Heaven nightclub in central London as part of the initial rollout (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

On Sunday night in a televised address to the nation, Boris Johnson told the public that, in the face of “a tidal wave of Omicron” it is “now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need”.

He added that scientists are “confident” that, with a booster, “we can all bring our level of protection back up”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal