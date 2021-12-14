Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government ‘putting themselves above the law’ with human rights reforms

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 12:07 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 6:05 am
Plans to overhaul the Human Rights Act have been described as a ‘blatant, unashamed power grab from a Government that wants to put themselves above the law’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Plans to overhaul the Human Rights Act have been described as a “blatant, unashamed power grab from a Government that wants to put themselves above the law”.

The proposals to prevent “abuses of the system” – which will be unveiled by the Justice Secretary in the Commons on Tuesday – have prompted a backlash from campaigners who say they are a “threat to how and when we can challenge those in power”, warning the rights of “ordinary people” could be “fatally weakened” by the changes.

Dominic Raab said the reforms will strengthen “typically British rights” and add a “healthy dose of common sense” to the interpretation of legislation and rulings.

But Martha Spurrier, director at human rights group Liberty, said: “This plan to reform the Human Rights Act is a blatant, unashamed power grab from a Government that wants to put themselves above the law. They are quite literally rewriting the rules in their favour so they become untouchable.”

Accusing the Government of “systematically shutting down all avenues of accountability through a succession of rushed and oppressive Bills”, she added: “The Human Rights Act protects all of us. We lose it at our peril.

“It is an essential law that allows us to challenge public authorities when they get it wrong and has helped secure justice on everything from the right to life to the right to free speech.”

Sacha Deshmukh, the chief executive of Amnesty International, said human rights are not “sweets” ministers can “pick and choose from” and the “aggressive” attempt to “roll-back” the laws needs to be stopped.

He added: “If ministers move ahead with plans to water down the Human Rights Act and override judgments with which they disagree, they risk aligning themselves with authoritarian regimes around the world.”

Law Society of England and Wales president Stephanie Boyce said: “People from all walks of life rely on the Human Rights Act to uphold and protect their rights. Any reform of this subtle and carefully crafted legal instrument should be led by evidence – not driven by political rhetoric … We trust that government’s final proposals will preserve the UK’s deserved reputation as a global leader in upholding human rights both domestically and on the international stage.”

The findings of a review of the Act are expected to be published alongside the launch of a three-month consultation asking for views on the plans, which have been named the Bill of Rights.

Writing in The Times, Mr Raab outlined four key reforms that will be introduced by the new Bill of Rights.

Firstly, he said the bill would “strengthen” free speech, by replacing “court-innovated” privacy law. He added that this will allow for more “rambunctious” debate.

Secondly, the bill will draw a “clearer demarcation” between the separations of powers between the courts and parliament by ending the need for the UK’s courts to take into account the case law of the Strasbourg Court.

Thirdly, it will end the practice of the UK’s courts altering new legislation, leaving that to “elected lawmakers” in parliament.

Finally, a “permissions stage” for human rights claims will be introduced. Applicants will be required to demonstrate they have suffered “significant disadvantage” before claiming compensation for breaches of their human rights. Courts will then take into account the “wider public interest” and the behaviour of claimants before making any payouts.

According to the Government, it is estimated that as many as 70% of successful human rights challenges are brought by foreign national offenders who cite a right to family life in the first instance when appealing against deportation orders. Although it has so far been unable to supply figures on how many cases this involves.

Mr Raab’s plan to rewrite the Act is the latest attempt by Tory ministers to tackle the legislation, which enshrined the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) into domestic law.

The Government said it still intends to adhere to the ECHR, with Mr Raab telling MPs last month there was a “clear argument” to retain it, but a “very strong case for an overhaul of the procedural framework of the Human Rights Act”.

