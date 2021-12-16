Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 6:55 pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More migrants arrived in Kent on Friday after crossing the English Channel.

Among the large numbers of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Thursday was a young girl, wearing a woollen hat and gloves and clutching a teddy bear as she was led away from the water.

Another young child was pictured being carried to safety while a long line of adults were seen holding blankets around them as they waited to be processed.

Crossings resumed this week, amid cold conditions after a period of bad weather had prevented many from attempting the journey.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A young girl was seen clutching a teddy bear as she arrived in Dover on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Since the start of the year, more than 26,000 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency. This is more than triple the total for the whole of 2020.

It comes after inspectors found migrants were still being held in “very poor” conditions after coming ashore despite Home Office assurances of “significant improvements”.

Women who said they had been raped by smugglers were “not adequately supported”, and lone children were being held with unrelated adults, according to findings published after migrant detention facilities had been visited in the past three months.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Many wrapped themselves in blankets to try and keep warm amid the cold weather (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Earlier this week, the Home Office confirmed part of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) site in Manston, near Ramsgate, will also be used to process migrants.

Meanwhile, French prosecutors said 26 of the people who died after trying to cross the English Channel by boat last month to reach the UK have now been formally identified.

At least 27 are thought to have died, including seven women, a teenager and a seven-year-old girl. The identity of one migrant remains unknown, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

