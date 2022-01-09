Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

It’s quite hard to fail in politics, says Chancellor

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 7:27 am
Rishi Sunak said it is ‘quite hard to fail’ in politics as he described the Government’s handling of the pandemic (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Rishi Sunak said it is ‘quite hard to fail’ in politics as he described the Government’s handling of the pandemic (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Rishi Sunak said it is “quite hard to fail” in politics as he described the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

And the Chancellor, speaking on former political adviser Jimmy McLoughlin’s podcast, also said it is “pretty special” to have two daughters.

Mr Sunak said the pandemic has encouraged civil servants to take risks and try new methods, even if those resulted in failure.

Budget 2021
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the pandemic had given him ‘a little bit more latitude’ (Jacob King/PA)

“In Government and in politics, it’s quite hard to fail, right?” the Conservative MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire said.

“Because when you do it’s all over the newspapers or there’s this committee, and everyone’s having a go at you for failing.

“But we persevered with it. And I think maybe we were fortunate because there was a crisis (with coronavirus).

“That gives you a little bit more latitude to move fast because you have to try different things. People are probably a bit more willing to accept that that’s necessary in a crisis.”

The proud family man also told the former adviser to Theresa May and Boris Johnson of his delight at being the father of two daughters.

Mr Sunak said: “I was rooting for a second girl after we had our first, and having two sisters in the house is really special. Look, the one thing we try to do is just (provide) a lot of strong role models for them.”

It comes after the Chancellor argued that it would be irresponsible to “duck difficult decisions” when Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg called for the rise in National Insurance to be scrapped to relieve pressure on households struggling with the soaring cost of living.

Amid a Cabinet rift, Mr Sunak said on Thursday that he understands “people’s anxiety and concern about rising prices and inflation” but defended the increase of 1.25 percentage points as necessary to tackle the backlog in the NHS from coronavirus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal