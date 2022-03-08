Clive Myrie reflects on time in Kyiv: ‘The city was awash with rumour and dread’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

Clive Myrie reflects on time in Kyiv: ‘The city was awash with rumour and dread’

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 4:35 pm
Clive Myrie is now returning to London after two weeks reporting in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv (Ian West/PA)
Clive Myrie is now returning to London after two weeks reporting in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv (Ian West/PA)

BBC journalist Clive Myrie has reflected on the time he spent reporting on the conflict in Ukraine, describing the “rumour and dread” that currently consumes its capital.

After spending two weeks reporting from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Myrie, 57, is returning to London, having travelled to Romania after leaving Ukraine via Moldova.

Writing for the BBC, Myrie recalled the fear palpable among those sheltering in make-shift bomb shelters in Kyiv.

“There was a real fear foreign saboteurs were moving among the population and anyone caught outdoors would have been arrested,” he wrote.

He added: “You could see the nervousness on the faces of the soldiers and partisans manning checkpoints, despite the black balaclavas shielding them from the cold. Their eyes told stories of apprehension, concern, worry and existential threat.”

Myrie himself was staying in a basement car park in the centre of Kyiv which had become a make-shift bomb shelter.

Reflecting on the constant threat of attack from Russian forces, Myrie wrote: “The city was awash with rumour and dread. Who might that be in the bomb shelter next to you, who is listening in to your conversation in the bread queue? Best stay indoors and observe the curfew.”

He continued: “Villages, towns and cities across the land saw a vanishing, as citizens descended underground to subterranean worlds of refuge.”

Myrie specifically recalled a woman he had seen feeding birdseed to pigeons after the lifting of a weekend-long curfew.

He wrote: “I can’t get the image of the woman feeding the pigeons out of my head. She was risking bombs and missiles to feed the pigeons.

“For me, she represents strength and courage – the indomitability of an independent state, not the cowering fear of the colonised.”

In a tweet, Myrie later thanked members of the public for the support he received during the time he spent in Ukraine.

