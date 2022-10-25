Sunak ally sent packing in Truss reshuffle returns to frontbench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Sunak ally sent packing in Truss reshuffle returns to frontbench

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 4:25 pm
Dominic Raab arriving in Downing Street, London after Rishi Sunak has been appointed as Prime Minister (James Manning/PA)
Dominic Raab arriving in Downing Street, London after Rishi Sunak has been appointed as Prime Minister (James Manning/PA)

Dominic Raab has been rewarded for his loyalty to Rishi Sunak with a return to frontline politics after he was sent packing as a high-profile casualty of Liz Truss’s cabinet reshuffle.

The 48-year-old who supported the new Prime Minister in both Tory leadership contests is back in the fray, in the roles of Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary he had previously held.

Ahead of his return to the backbenches only weeks ago, the MP for Esher and Walton since 2010 was believed to have said he thought he has a 50/50 chance of holding onto his constituency seat at the next election.

Now, he resumes the roles first handed to him by Boris Johnson as the Tories seek stability with their third leader in two months, he will be hoping things are looking up.

Mr Raab’s tenure heading up the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) followed his demotion from foreign secretary in September last year after widespread criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, marking a setback in his political ambitions.

He was on holiday in Crete in August 2021 as the Taliban swept across the country and was seen relaxing on a beach on the Greek island as members of the militant group entered Kabul, although he insisted he was in touch with officials and ministerial colleagues.

Mr Raab had designs on the Tory leadership in 2019, although he fell at the second hurdle and subsequently backed Mr Johnson.

When the then-Prime Minister was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in 2020, Mr Raab, as first secretary of state, found himself effectively leading the Government during some of the darkest days of the pandemic – a role later formalised with the title of deputy prime minister.

Cabinet meeting
Dominic Raab came under fire for being on holiday amid a crisis on his watch, with criminal barristers voting for an all-out strike as he was on leave (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He came under fire yet again this year for being on holiday amid a crisis on his watch, with criminal barristers voting for an all-out strike as he was on leave in Surrey with his family. Again, aides insisted he was in regular contact with MoJ officials.

During his almost 12-month stint at the department, Mr Raab decided to personally review requests to move high-risk offenders to open jails. He also called for a “fundamental overhaul” of the Parole Board, arguing the case for altering the process was “clear and made out” as he vowed to “enforce public safety”, after several prisoners were controversially freed despite an outcry.

However, his plans to shake up UK human rights laws were condemned by critics as a “systematic gutting of key legal protections”.

The Bill of Rights, previously described as a replacement to the Human Rights Act, would add a “healthy dose of common sense” and curtail “abuses” of the system, Mr Raab said.

Announcing a series of legal reforms which could pave the way for the first victims’ law in a bid to provide better support and increase the conviction rate, he promised to put the “needs and voices” of those hit by crime “firmly at the heart of the justice system”.

Mr Raab was removed from his post at a crucial time for the justice system, with high court case backlogs and ongoing industrial action by members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA).

CBA members subsequently voted to end the strike after accepting a Government pay offer.

He was replaced by Brandon Lewis, who urged striking lawyers to “carefully” consider a new Government pay offer as as he was formally sworn in as Lord Chancellor.

Mr Raab, a Karate black belt, was a Foreign Office lawyer before turning to politics.

He was previously known to play up his image as a Brexit hard man in an attempt to win support from the Tory right.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Dominic Raab lost his job as foreign secretary as Boris Johnson reshuffled his Cabinet last year (Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph/PA)

In 2018, he quit his cabinet role as Brexit secretary in protest against Theresa May’s approach to the issue.

His political career suffered an early setback, with Mrs May taking particular offence at his description of some feminists as “obnoxious bigots” in a 2011 online article in which he attacked the “equality bandwagon” and said men were getting “a raw deal”.

During the 2019 leadership contest, he said he would “probably not” describe himself as a feminist although he was “all for working women making the very best of their potential”.

In 2020, at the height of Black Lives Matter protests, the married father-of-two suggested “taking the knee” was a symbol of subjugation which originated in TV drama Game Of Thrones, adding he only kneels for “the Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me”.

He was challenged on his comments again in December last year when he appeared before the Joint Committee on Human Rights for the first time since becoming justice secretary.

In a frosty exchange, Mr Raab insisted he was an “ardent champion of equality” after then chairman Harriet Harman told him to “eat his words” for branding feminists “obnoxious bigots”.

The son of a Czech-born Jewish refugee who fled the Nazis in 1938, Mr Raab was brought up in Buckinghamshire and studied law at Oxford University before switching to Cambridge for his masters.

He competed in karate for 17 years, winning two British southern region titles, and making the UK squad.

Mr Raab also enjoyed boxing at university and says it has been “pretty good in terms of preparing me for other big moments”, although “nothing has ever wracked me with nerves quite the same way”.

The senior Tory denied claims, made by his former diary secretary in 2018, that he insisted on the same Pret A Manger lunch every day.

The “Dom Raab special” apparently consisted of a chicken Caesar and bacon baguette, superfruit pot and a vitamin volcano smoothie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from UK politics

(Joe Giddens/PA)
Academy says its British pilots are not passing classified information to China
Professor Sir John Curtice (left) and the next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
EXCLUSIVE: Polling expert John Curtice says Tories could win fewer seats than SNP at…
Nicola Sturgeon thinks the Tory mess at Westminster strengthens case for independence.
Nicola Sturgeon: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Douglas Lumsden, who is participating in the Novavax trial, has raised concerns about people accessing their vaccination status.
North-east Tory MSP says 'anyone but Boris' for new prime minister
London, 28 November 2016. A guard in front of 10 Downing Street in London, the residence of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.; Shutterstock ID 534633223; purchase_order: ; job:
Tory leadership race: How will next prime minister be decided?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
'Waves of revulsion' in Scotland if Boris Johnson returns, says Blackford
Boris Johnson after Britain secured a trade deal to leave the European Union in 2020. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock.
The return of Boris Johnson? Readers react to rumours he could return after Liz…
Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
A quitter not a fighter: Liz Truss steps down as Prime Minister after only…
An RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint over Ipswich, Suffolk (Gary Stedman/PA)
Wallace: ‘Malfunction’ led Russian fighter jet to release missile near UK plane
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Daniel Leal/PA Wire
North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss, as she prepares for crucial PMQs

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
3 Carron Den's striking exterior perfectly complements its stylish interior.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
Tyler, Jade, Neil and Millie Ritchie. Eight-year-old Tyler is struggling to find the right autism support at school. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
Dominic Raab arriving in Downing Street, London after Rishi Sunak has been appointed as Prime Minister (James Manning/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
Dominic Raab arriving in Downing Street, London after Rishi Sunak has been appointed as Prime Minister (James Manning/PA)
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Editor's Picks

Most Commented