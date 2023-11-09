Two arrested after Rochdale Cenotaph daubed with ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Two arrested after Rochdale Cenotaph daubed with ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti

By Press Association
Police said they were taking the incident ‘very seriously’ (Steve Parsons/PA)
Police said they were taking the incident ‘very seriously’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

Two people have been arrested after a cenotaph was daubed with the words ‘Free Palestine’.

Police said two teenage males had been detained on suspicion of causing racially aggravated criminal damage to the cenotaph in Rochdale and were being held in custody for questioning.

The memorial was targeted on Tuesday with the slogan sprayed in red paint on the front of the cenotaph, yards from Rochdale police station in the town centre.

The incident prompted widespread condemnation and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) stationed guards at the memorial, which was treated as a crime scene.

GMP declined to give the ages of the two suspects or confirm if they were adults.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Round, of GMP, said: “The cenotaph means a lot to the community in Rochdale and the recent incidents have been deeply upsetting, particularly at a time when we should be honouring the memory of war veterans.

“I want to assure the public that Greater Manchester Police is taking the incident very seriously and we have been working with partners to carry out swift arrests.

“I hope the latest action reassures our communities and sends a message that criminal damage towards war memorials will not be tolerated.”

Rochdale Borough Council said on X, formerly Twitter, that it had “removed and replaced a number of damaged poppy wreaths” and the graffiti had been cleaned off.

The council said: “We are proud of our strong links with our armed forces community. Our war memorials and monuments are incredibly important and should be respected by everyone at all times.”

The Rochdale memorial was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, who also designed the cenotaph on Whitehall, which is the site of the National Service of Remembrance every November.

The central London monument has featured in a wider debate about whether a pro-Palestinian march in the city on Saturday should go ahead, with organisers pledging to avoid the war memorial.

The Metropolitan Police have urged protest organisers not to hold demonstrations on Armistice Day or Remembrance Sunday amid concerns about breakaway groups causing violence.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has accused the police of being biased when dealing with protests, and described successive pro-Palestine demonstrations as “hate marches”.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said the attack on the Rochdale Cenotaph was “absolutely disgraceful” but said he would prefer it if pro-Palestine marches planned for this Saturday in London and elsewhere were not taking place.

He also criticised the Home Secretary’s approach.

He told BBC Radio Manchester: “This is Remembrance Weekend and I would want a situation where all of our attention is on that. That’s an important weekend for many people in the country.

“I have never seen a Home Secretary who is actually ratcheting things up, inflaming situations rather than calming them. Her role should be to lower the temperature, diffuse the situation.

“In my view, she is doing the opposite.”

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s incident in Rochdale is asked to contact GMP quoting 1294 07/11/23 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.