James Anderson feels for Tom Curran after debutant missed out on first wicket

James Anderson could barely watch as England debutant Tom Curran suffered the “worst feeling” when his prize maiden Test wicket was chalked off for a no-ball.

Curran reflected on the moment when his joy at having David Warner caught at mid-on for 99 in front of almost 90,000 spectators in the Boxing Day Test turned instead to horror as the big screen at the MCG replayed his overstep.

Third umpire Joel Wilson duly confirmed Warner’s reprieve before the combative opener went on to complete his century with a clip off his hip for a single next ball on day one of the fourth Test.

YOU CANNOT BELIEVE IT!



Tom Curran thinks he has his first wicket in Test cricket…



David Warner for 99 ????



Only for it to be a no ball!



The Aussie opener makes no mistake second time around…



Amazing.#Ashes #ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/E7deAdorfk — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 26, 2017

It fell to Anderson to have Warner caught-behind soon afterwards for 103 – the 100th Ashes wicket of his record-breaking career – in a total of 244 for three, which also featured a near inevitable half-century from prolific Australia captain Steve Smith (65no).

Recalling Curran’s misfortune in the pit-of-the-stomach turn of events, Anderson said: “I was gutted for him.

“It was hard to watch really, seeing the elation in his face and then watch it drain from his face seconds later when the big screen came up.

I don’t think it’s completely out of the question, that England might not take a wicket today…#road #bullandbangers #due — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 25, 2017

“It’s one of things. I guess you’ve got to learn the hard way – and unfortunately for him it’s on debut at the MCG, Boxing Day Test match.

“I’m sure he’ll be behind the line from now on.”

Curran also relived the moment at stumps.

“It was horrible, the worst feeling I’ve had,” he told BT Sport 1, before trying to look on the bright side.

Well that was painful. — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 26, 2017

“I get to get my first wicket twice,” added the 22-year-old.

“It was great to make my debut – a very proud day.”

It was no surprise that a heated exchange appeared to take place in the aftermath between Curran, Warner and then England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow too.

All available eye witnesses insisted it amounted to little, however.

Australia 1 England 0 … Day 1 … Sorry all you England fans who don’t like the truth ….. #OnOn #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 26, 2017

Anderson said: “I think those few minutes – he’s trudging off the pitch having got out on 99, and then very next ball he gets a hundred – his jubilation was even more so after Tom celebrating what he thought was his first wicket.

“(But) nothing went on untoward really.”

Warner told a similar tale.

He described his reaction when he thought he had got out for 99 as “c**p”, adding: “Getting recalled was fantastic, but it was a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions between those two deliveries.

David Warner celebrates his first Ashes century of the series (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“(Then) it was just one of those things where the bowler’s going to be annoyed that he overstepped the mark and could have had me out.

“He muttered something, and then I didn’t let it go – I obviously had to bite back as I normally do.”

Curran can expect to be reminded of his eventful first day later in the match, Warner confirmed.

Here's what happened on Day 1 at The G…#Ashes pic.twitter.com/U8ydyPDGOA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 26, 2017

“If he comes out to bat, I might start going (again),” he said.

“It’s an Ashes series – there’s always going to be niggle and banter when you’re out there.

“We always talk about not crossing that line, and I think so far this series has been played in the right spirit.

“There’s probably (just) been maybe one occasion where it’s gone a little bit too far – but everything seems very mellow out there.”