Danny Rose lets everyone know why he thinks Harry Kane is so good

You might think that Harry Kane’s rise to the top of the game is due to hard work and a fantastic attitude but Danny Rose has got other ideas.
Rose and Tottenham team-mate Kieran Trippier were enjoying a night at the William Hill PDC World Championship on Wednesday when the left-back took the opportunity to let everyone know why he thinks Kane is in such special form.
The England striker set a new record for Premier League goals in a calendar year, with his hat-trick against Southampton on Boxing Day taking him to 39 in 36 appearances in 2017.
Using the promotional posters, Rose wrote a message stating that his team-mate’s record-breaking 2017 was in fact all down to him.
Tripper, who joined Spurs from Burnley in 2015, also took the opportunity to send a message, paying tribute to his former Clarets boss Sean Dyche.