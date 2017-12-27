Thursday, December 28th 2017 Show Links
Danny Rose lets everyone know why he thinks Harry Kane is so good

by Press Association
December 27, 2017, 8:34 pm Updated: December 27, 2017, 8:46 pm
You might think that Harry Kane’s rise to the top of the game is due to hard work and a fantastic attitude but Danny Rose has got other ideas.

Rose and Tottenham team-mate Kieran Trippier were enjoying a night at the William Hill PDC World Championship on Wednesday when the left-back took the opportunity to let everyone know why he thinks Kane is in such special form.

The England striker set a new record for Premier League goals in a calendar year, with his hat-trick against Southampton on Boxing Day taking him to 39 in 36 appearances in 2017.

Using the promotional posters, Rose wrote a message stating that his team-mate’s record-breaking 2017 was in fact all down to him.

Tripper, who joined Spurs from Burnley in 2015, also took the opportunity to send a message, paying tribute to his former Clarets boss Sean Dyche.

