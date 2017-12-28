Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The race to sign Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United is hotting up – with Paris St Germain looking to take on the 30-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror. The Belgian is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and is yet to agree a new deal, with Besiktas and Galatasaray also keen on landing the midfielder, according to the paper.

Juventus Paulo Dybala is wanted by Manchester United (Steven Paston/EMPICS)

Manchester United will be rebuffed in their attempts to sign Juventus attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala, the Independent reports. The club had been linked with a £60million move for the Argentina international, but the paper reports the Italian giants want more than £140million.

After leaving Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas Eve, Carlos Carvalhal is being linked with the vacant hotseat at Swansea, according to The Sun. The club are currently bottom of the Premier League, five points adrift of safety, and are looking to replace Paul Clement who was dismissed on December 20.

Thank you for all 💙SWFC💙 fans. You are absolutely AMAZING. I will be with you in my 💙 forever. WAWAW pic.twitter.com/GgjkvtpKWy — carlos carvalhal (@carloscarvalha2) December 24, 2017

Chelsea will square off against Bayern Munich in a race to sign Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid, The Sun reports. The LaLiga side are looking at overhauling their squad and the 24-year-old looks set to be heading for the exit door, the paper said.

West Ham will make a bid of £25million for Alfie Mawson in January, the Daily Mail says. The 23-year-old has shined in an otherwise bleak campaign for Swansea and the Hammers have already had an £18million bid rejected, the paper said.

David Moyes is interested in Alfie Mawson, pictured (David Davies/PA)

Jack Wilshere may have to lower wage demands for new Arsenal deal #AFC https://t.co/HSPvk5dEIA — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 27, 2017 5) Watford are ready to offer bumper £70,000-a-week deal to midfielder Doucourehttps://t.co/blBmGltUA4 pic.twitter.com/lIPq9Q5o5q — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 27, 2017

Manchester United are reported to have lost interest in Antoine Griezmann (John Walton/PA)

Barcelona could well have a clear run at Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann as Manchester United will not rival their interest, reports Marca.

Aldo Kalulu, Lyon’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder, is subject to interest from Norwich, France Football reports.