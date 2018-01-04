Swann “flummoxed” by England decision to let Bairstow bat

Graeme Swann admitted he was “flummoxed” by England’s decision to send out Jonny Bairstow instead of a nightwatchman late on the first day of the final Ashes Test against Australia.

The tourists were sitting pretty after 80 overs but the introduction of the new ball saw captain Joe Root fall for 83 in the closing stages to leave England on 228 for four.

With eight minutes left of the day’s play, Bairstow came out to face the final few deliveries and was dismissed for just five by a fine ball from Josh Hazlewood, which was caught by Tim Paine.

"I can't believe what I've just witnessed!" "Australia have snuck the day off us!"@Swannyg66 is stunned by that final 10 minutes…#ItsTheAshes pic.twitter.com/wgDBjKoaaO — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 4, 2018

There was no time for the next man to come to the crease and former England bowler Swann was at a loss to explain why Bairstow was called into action.

“It was all England’s at 220 for three but I can’t quite get my head around what’s just happened,” the 38-year-old told BT Sport.

“I’m all for Jonny Bairstow showing willing and saying ‘no, I don’t want a nightwatchman’ and being brave but he’s got to be overruled.

“I’m just flummoxed. The management have got to say ‘don’t be daft, this is for the team’ and the nightwatchman goes out and gets a brand-new ball for the last two overs of the day.”

Today reminded why I love Test Cricket … Ebbed and flowed then a great partnership … then the Aussies proving they are good team by striking twice late … changing the whole momentum of the game … #AussiesDay #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 4, 2018

Dawid Malan, with 55 not out, and Root had put on a fine fourth-wicket partnership of 133 to give England a foothold in Sydney.

As it was they ended the first day of the fifth Test on 233 for five and Swann believes England have handed the initiative back to Australia, who are seeking a 4-0 win.

“Malan’s been excellent, he’s batted really well, and Joe Root was exceptional all day to get 83, but that new ball has come, that’s a massive period,” said Swann.

“I can’t believe Jonny Bairstow has gone out to bat, I keep saying it, but we end up losing two wickets in 10 balls with the new ball to ruin the end of the day.”