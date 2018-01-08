Here’s what Twitter made of VAR’s low-key competitive debut in English football

Despite not featuring in a major capacity, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology was the talk of the town during its debut in competitive English football.

Featuring in Brighton’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round, VAR prompted plenty of chat on social media despite its irrelevance for most, if not all, of the match.

For the first time in English football, VAR will be used tonight 👊 Pitchside and ready to go 🎥 #FACup pic.twitter.com/3pu0yEmFF8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2018

VAR can be used if a clear error has been made regarding goals, penalties, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

There was certainly interest in the introduction of the tech.

Can you imagine if Twitter had been around when the “back-pass” rule was introduced in 1992?#VAR pic.twitter.com/OpLWPlQIQN — Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) January 8, 2018 obviously i'm much more interested in a great game of football, but I wouldn't be surprised if there are those who are just hoping for a whole load of VAR chaos… — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) January 8, 2018

But despite apprehension from some of the viewing public, VAR was far from necessary in the game’s opening stages.

No need to consult the VAR to confirm that this is a truly awful match so far — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) January 8, 2018

Some hoped to see more of the potentially revolutionary feature.

I’ll be well annoyed if I sit through this whole Brighton-Palace game and don’t see the VAR in action. It’s the only reason I’m watching!! — Andrew Greaves (@AndrewGreaves84) January 8, 2018

And towards the end of the game they almost got their wish.

After Bakary Sako’s thumping strike had levelled the scores in the second half for Palace, Glenn Murray grabbed a winner for Brighton in sort-of controversial circumstances.

Graham Poll: "Goal."@rioferdy5: "Inconclusive."Steven Gerrard: "Goal." Should Glenn Murray's goal stand? 🤔 The team take a closer look at Brighton's winner… #FACup pic.twitter.com/y0J3T0OJ1H — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2018

Did it brush his arm?

Some joked that the incident required technology from other sports such as cricket to make an intervention.

Hot spot would have been more useful than VAR there. — Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) January 8, 2018

Gary Lineker had this to say.

So VAR so good. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 8, 2018

Meanwhile others didn’t feel there was much to review in the first place.

Dont get why there going on about the var here..was the correct decision,clearly in off his knee..there just tryna make issues out of it #BRICRY — Andyd (@andydonald_) January 8, 2018

VAR will certainly have more difficult nights than this on which to prove itself. Does it have a place in English football in the long term?