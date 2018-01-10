Novak Djokovic admits he is not 100 per cent fit ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic made an impressive return to action in an exhibition clash with Dominic Thiem but admitted his elbow is still not 100 per cent.

The former world number one has not played a competitive match since retiring during his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych last July.

Doubt was cast over whether Djokovic would be fit to play in the Australian Open, which starts on Monday, when he withdrew from warm-up events in Abu Dhabi and Doha after feeling pain in the elbow.

Finally back in the land down under. I feel ready! Idemo!! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/HFvpn3U5I1 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 7, 2018

But, after beating Thiem 6-1 6-4 at the Kooyong Classic, Djokovic declared himself happy.

He told reporters at Kooyong: “I don’t want to be overconfident. Obviously I’m very happy with the way it went today.

“But I don’t want to say it’s 100 per cent, I’ll say that when I start a tournament and I actually feel that it is 100 per cent.

Novak Djokovic has not played since retiring against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon in July last year. (PA/Gareth Fuller)

“I was waiting for this moment for six months to play a match. Also, I got a great opponent today ranked five in the world, it was a fantastic test for me to see where I am, to see what we have done as a team in the off-season and whether it works on the court.

“It worked pretty well, especially the serve, which was the biggest question mark because of the elbow, that shot in my game was compromised prior to July when I had to stop in Wimbledon.”

While not too much should be read into the result of an exhibition clash, Djokovic looked sharp as he prepares for the start of a grand slam he has won a record six times.

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open six times. (PA/Gareth Fuller)

The 30-year-old, who wore a compression sleeve on his right arm, admitted he would rather have had more preparation.

He said: “I think it is (enough). Obviously, it’s the first time in my career I’ve had such a long break and it would be ideal if I had another tournament under my belt before coming out to Australia, but I haven’t had a chance. I’m going to take whatever I can.”

Really looking forward to #TieBreakTens Melbourne Jan 10. Excited to try out this new fast paced format. It’s a great line up and I can’t wait to get out on court! Are you ready? @RafaelNadal @stanwawrinka @tomasberdych @ThiemDomi.. 😉 #EveryPointCounts pic.twitter.com/ZSc3bUkICA — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 9, 2018

Djokovic also took part in the Tie Break Tens event played at Melbourne Park on Wednesday evening.

The tournament, where all matches are first-to-10-points tie-breaks, also featured Rafael Nadal but doubt was cast over Stan Wawrinka’s participation in the Australian Open when he pulled out.

Like Djokovic, the Swiss has not played since Wimbledon, after which he underwent knee surgery.