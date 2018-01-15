Manchester United stay perfect in 2018 with convincing win over Stoke

Manchester United maintained their 100 per cent start to 2018 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over a Stoke side watched by their incoming boss Paul Lambert.

Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku got the goals as United responded to leaders Manchester City’s first Premier League loss with a third win of the calendar year to cut the gap to Pep Guardiola’s men to 12 points.

Jose Mourinho’s attention will now turn to transfers, with City understood to have stood aside in the pursuit of United target Alexis Sanchez on Monday night, while Potters boss Lambert will focus on elevating Stoke out of the bottom three when he starts work on Tuesday.

Man Utd go 7️⃣ unbeaten in the #PL with a convincing win over Stoke#MUNSTK pic.twitter.com/VmQzbpSJJc — Premier League (@premierleague) January 15, 2018

What they said

Man United boss Jose Mourinho: “I didn’t like the first half, I only like two amazing goals. Second half, totally different. We missed lots of chances because we accelerate the game. We recover the ball faster, we didn’t let them play. (Phil) Jones and (Chris) Smalling brought the line up so that it was impossible for Peter Crouch to put a foot in the box. In the second half, we played confidently and fast and aggressive and I liked the second half.”

Stoke interim boss Eddie Niedzwiecki: “I thought they showed the new manager some really encouraging signs. It really needs the club to pull together now. There’s been too much negativity, too much. As an old manager said to me, if they are all pulling the bell in the same way then the bell will ring. If they are not pulling the bell the same way, it won’t ring and then you’ve got a problem. End of story.”

Tweet of the match

That is a stunning goal from Martial, brilliantly seen by the excellent Pogba. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 15, 2018

Star man – Paul Pogba

14 – Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 14 Premier League games for @ManUtd (4 goals, 10 assists). Creator. pic.twitter.com/lsMnWkSVIX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2018

Another slick performance from the France international, who teed up the first two goals and produced many other eye-catching passes. Compatriot Martial also impressed.

Business imminent for United?

Mourinho on Henrikh Mkhitaryan: "I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision. It was just a choice of the players that we know, in this moment, they have 100 per cent their heads in Manchester United." pic.twitter.com/wjRlsqRHXE — BBC RM Sport (@BBCRMsport) January 15, 2018

There was plenty of talk in the build-up about potential transfer activity for United – and that only increased on Monday evening. During the game the Red Devils’ chances of signing Sanchez looked to be boosted, with it being understood that Manchester City had ended their interest in signing the Chilean. And just prior to kick-off Henrikh Mkhitaryan, reportedly a possible makeweight in the Sanchez deal, appeared close the United exit door. The Armenian did not feature in the hosts’ matchday squad and Mourinho said doubts over the midfielder’s future had influenced the decision to leave him out.

Watching brief for Lambert

📸 New manager Paul Lambert is in attendance overseeing his new side this evening.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6wNDHoktyd — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 15, 2018

There was a major piece of news involving Stoke earlier on Monday as they announced Lambert’s appointment. The Scot was in the stands at Old Trafford – first-team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki overseeing things from the dug-out – and observed a mixed bag of a display from the Potters. Certainly, there were encouraging moments, with the visitors having a number of chances to score. But those opportunities were not seized upon, and in the end, it was a comfortable victory for United. Stoke are 18th, have conceded 50 goals in 23 league games and Lambert looks to have a considerable job on his hands.

Ratings

Manchester United: David De Gea 7 (out of 10), Antonio Valencia 7, Phil Jones 7, Chris Smalling 6, Luke Shaw 6, Nemanja Matic 6, Paul Pogba 8, Juan Mata 6, Jesse Lingard 6, Anthony Martial 8, Romelu Lukaku 7. Substitutes: Marouane Fellaini (for Lingard, 80 mins) 6, Marcus Rashford (for Martial, 80) 6, Scott McTominay (for Mata, 83) 6.

Stoke: Jack Butland 6, Moritz Bauer 6, Kurt Zouma 6, Bruno Martins Indi 6, Josh Tymon 5, Darren Fletcher 6, Joe Allen 6, Xherdan Shaqiri 6, Stephen Ireland 6, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 5, Peter Crouch 5. Substitutes: Kevin Wimmer (for Tymon, 46) 5, Ramadan Sobhi (for Choupo-Moting, 61) 5, Mame Diouf (for Crouch, 70) 5.

Who’s up next?

Burnley v Manchester United (Premier League, January 20)

Stoke v Huddersfield (Premier League, January 20)