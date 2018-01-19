Sergi Roberto commits future to Barcelona

Sergi Roberto has dismissed any speculation of a move away from Barcelona by agreeing a new four-and-a-half year contract at the Nou Camp.

Roberto had been linked with a reunion with former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in recent transfer windows but Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has ensured the youth team graduate has been tied down to a long-term deal.

The 25-year-old, who has made 25 appearances this season, had 18 months left on his previous contract and a release clause of 40million euros (£35m).

However, the Spain international will now remain at the LaLiga leaders until June 2022 and has had his minimum release clause increased to 500million euros (£440m).

Roberto has had a trophy-laden career since making his debut in November 2010, winning four LaLiga titles, two Champions League crowns and the Copa del Rey on four occasions.

The versatile player is the second Barca player to commit his future to the club this week following defender Gerard Pique’s contract extension to the end of the 2021/2022 season on Thursday.