6 races this season where Lewis Hamilton’s weekend did not go to plan

Lewis Hamilton qualified only 14th for the German Grand Prix after he suffered a mechanical failure in qualifying.

Hamilton’s title defence has been derailed by a series of problems at Mercedes this season.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the issues which have now cost Hamilton at six of the 11 rounds this term.

Australia

📻 HAM: "What's happened, guys?" Can the Mercedes man get back past Vettel on the restart?

Hamilton was on course to win the opening race with ease, but a timing glitch on the Mercedes pit wall during a Virtual Safety Car period enabled Sebastian Vettel to snatch victory from the Briton.

Bahrain

9th to 3rd is a good result for damage limitation this weekend, thank you to the fans and the team for your hard work. My thoughts are with the injured pit stop mechanic and I wish him a speedy recovery. Looking forward to next week's race in Shanghai!

At the next race, Hamilton started only ninth after he was penalised with a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change. He recovered to finish third, but lost further ground to winner Vettel in the title race.

China

Mercedes were slow to react to a late safety car in Shanghai by failing to bring Hamilton in for new tyres. Daniel Ricciardo, who did stop for fresh rubber, won, while Hamilton was fortunate to finish fourth after Max Verstappen crashed into Vettel.

Canada

We will come back stronger for the next race. It's how you get back up that matters the most. We win and lose together, thank you so much for the support and positivity #TeamLH. Looking forward to France and until then we will keep our heads down and keep pushing

Unlike their rivals, Mercedes failed to bring their planned engine upgrade to Canada. Hamilton encountered problems with his old engine in the race – meaning he had to stop earlier than planned – and lost his place to Ricciardo. Team boss Toto Wolff also admitted they did not bring enough sets of the faster hypersoft tyre compound with them to Montreal which contributed to Hamilton qualifying only fourth. He finished fifth in the race as rival Vettel won.

Austria

Hamilton led but, as in China, Mercedes were slow to react, this time to a VSC period. Hamilton’s rivals stopped for new tyres, but the Englishman did not which left him exposed. He eventually came in at the end of lap 25, but lost three places and dropped to fourth. He then retired for the first time in 33 races with a loss of fuel pressure.

Germany

Hamilton’s qualifying session came to a dramatic and abrupt end, following a loss of hydraulics pressure on his Mercedes. He qualified only 14th for Sunday’s race.