Morrison says McCarthy’s the right man for Republic

Mick McCarthy is the “perfect candidate” to replace Martin O’Neill as the next Republic of Ireland manager, according to one of his former players.

Clinton Morrison was given the first of his 36 Republic caps by McCarthy during his first spell in charge between 1996 and 2002.

The success enjoyed during that time – notably qualifying for the 2002 World Cup – appears to be standing McCarthy in good stead, with reports suggesting the 59-year-old is less than 48 hours away from being given the job for a second time.

Mick McCarthy is the right mat to lead the Republic of Ireland, according to Clinton Morison (Joe Giddens, PA)

On Friday, Sky Sports said he had cancelled a scheduled appearance on Goals on Sunday as a result and, if as expected he sees off Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny for the role, Morrison thinks he will make a success of it.

“Definitely, I think he’s a good manager,” he told Sky Sports News.

“When I first met him, he was a brilliant man manager. I went there because it was a brilliant set-up, I think he’s spot on.

“It’s a difficult one when you do go back, but for me he’s the perfect candidate.”

Clinton Morrison was given his chance by Mick McCarthy (Haydn West/PA)

Morrison did say he would have liked to have seen Chris Hughton go for the job – the Brighton man ruled himself out on Thursday – but says McCarthy is just as good.

“He’s a serious man and he doesn’t take any prisoners,” he said. “He can get the best out of players.”

The FAI is hoping to make a swift appointment, with the draw for the Euro 2020 finals due to take place in Dublin on December 2.

McCarthy has been out of work since leaving Sky Bet Championship Ipswich in April.