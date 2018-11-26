Jimmy Butler inspires Philadelphia 76ers comeback win over Brooklyn Nets

Jimmy Butler netted the winning points as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied from a 20-point deficit to overcome the Brooklyn Nets 127-125.

Butler, who finished with 34 points, hit a go-ahead triple moments before the buzzer to cap the Sixers’ comeback.

JJ Redick’s three-pointer had edged Philadelphia ahead with 63 seconds to go – the first time since the score was 2-0 that the Sixers had led the game.

.@jimmybutler poured in a season-high 34 points and the game winner in Brooklyn! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/gxz7tKn8zJ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 26, 2018

The Orlando Magic also came from behind as they beat the LA Lakers 108-104, with Terrence Ross making a go-ahead lay-up with 34 seconds to go.

Nikola Vucevic led the way with 31 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the Magic completed a season sweep of the Lakers.

🗣 MAGIC WIN Season sweep of the Lakers ✅ pic.twitter.com/tEaAPo2uPi — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 25, 2018

Kawhi Leonard’s 29 points helped the Toronto Raptors win their fifth-straight game with a 125-115 victory over the Miami Heat.

The NBA leaders have now won 17 games this season and lost just four.

Meanwhile, Enes Kanter scored a career high of 26 rebounds for the New York Knicks – the most by a Knicks player since 2013 – in their 103-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Danilo Gallinari broke a tie with 47 seconds remaining to lift the Los Angeles Clippers over the Portland Trail Blazers with a 104-100 win.

The Detroit Pistons pulled away in the second half of their match against the Phoenix Suns to claim a 118-107 triumph.

Enes Kanter's career-high rebound total is the most by a Knicks player since 2013 💪 pic.twitter.com/pQSwcA7UEC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 26, 2018

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Hawks snapped a 10-game losing streak as they edged the Charlotte Hornets 124-123 and the Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings 133-112.