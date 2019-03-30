Sunday, March 31st 2019 Show Links
Ashleigh Barty wins Miami Open title

by Press Association
March 30, 2019, 9:56 pm

Ashleigh Barty claimed the biggest title of her career with victory over former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the Miami Open final.

The Australian hit back from a bad start to overcome her opponent 7-6 (1) 6-3 and wrap up an impressive triumph in 99 minutes.

Pliskova, who had beaten second seed Simona Halep in the semi-final, appeared to justify her status as favourite when she broke early to take a 3-1 lead.

But Barty, mixing power with delicate stroke-play, came back and breezed through the first set tie-break to seize the advantage.

The 22-year-old built momentum in the second set as she broke early and would drop only two points on serve as she sailed to victory.

