Ashleigh Barty wins Miami Open title

Ashleigh Barty claimed the biggest title of her career with victory over former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the Miami Open final.

The Australian hit back from a bad start to overcome her opponent 7-6 (1) 6-3 and wrap up an impressive triumph in 99 minutes.

Pliskova, who had beaten second seed Simona Halep in the semi-final, appeared to justify her status as favourite when she broke early to take a 3-1 lead.

But Barty, mixing power with delicate stroke-play, came back and breezed through the first set tie-break to seize the advantage.

The 22-year-old built momentum in the second set as she broke early and would drop only two points on serve as she sailed to victory.