Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez not concerned by Miguel Almiron’s lack of goals

Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron has been told not to worry about his lack of goals as he comes to terms with life in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old Paraguay international is six appearances into his career in English football, but is yet to find the back of the net despite turning in a series of impressive displays.

However, manager Rafael Benitez has told him not to fret about that and carry on doing what he has been doing after helping to bring some new vigour to the Magpies.

Asked if Almiron needs a goal ahead of Monday night’s visit to Arsenal, Benitez said: “No, not really. Perhaps if I asked the specific question, he would say yes, but he is happy and you can see that in the matches.

“He is doing OK. I do not see any anxiety just because he is not scoring. He is fine.

“You talk about (Salomon) Rondon, (Ayoze) Perez and Almiron and they play well together. But I want to be fair with (Christian) Atsu because he was doing well. Had he not been playing well, that is different.

“Maybe he (Almiron) has more pace going forward causing more problems for defenders, and that is beneficial for Rondon and Ayoze.”

Almiron joined Newcastle in a big-money move from MLS side Atlanta United in January and has been an instant hit with fans, who are inspired by his pace and attacking instinct.

The move has catapulted him into the limelight, but Benitez is confident he is taking all of that in his stride.

He said: “He is fine. He is someone who likes to stay at home, come here, train. He’s a nice lad, not too worried about what is going on around him, just concentrating on what he is doing here.”

Almiron will run out at the Emirates Stadium hoping he lasts a little longer than he did in his last appearance for his country during the international break.

The midfielder was sent off for an awful challenge on Peru’s Jose Juan Vazquez just seven minutes after being introduced as a substitute, although his club manager is convinced there will be no hangover.

Benitez said: “I do not think he is the sort of player who would make a bad tackle on purpose. It was the situation. They were losing and he has this energy. But mentally, he is ready and he is training well.”