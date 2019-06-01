Sam Quek tweets customised excuses to get Liverpool fans out of work for final

Hockey player and presenter Sam Quek has been offering custom-written excuses to get Liverpool fans out of prior commitments ahead of the Champions League final against Tottenham.
Quek, who is a Liverpool fan, tweeted on the day of the game: “Reds, if you’re working during the match, but want to watch it & the boss won’t let you have time off…
“Let me know in the next 30mins & I’ll tweet some of you some blag story about how we know each other, or you won a competition or something to try & get you out of it”.
The offer prompted hundreds of replies, including from some people attending weddings during the game.
“I just woke up after terrible dream about you!” Quek replied to one fan. “You missed the CL final to go to a wedding & though a series of extraordinary events the marriage ended in catastrophic failure.
“Had you not gone, they would have lived happily ever after!”
Other made-up excuses included tickets to the game arriving late, food poisoning and a school reunion.
A vital service on an important day for thousands of fans.