Cricket World Cup matchday five: England eager to build on win against Pakistan

England have a spring in their step after seeing off South Africa in the World Cup curtain-raiser and they will be looking to make it two wins from two when they take on Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

Ben Stokes’ phenomenal one-handed grab was the highlight as England’s quest for a first-ever global trophy started in style and they next take on a Pakistan side who have lost their last 11 one-day internationals.

Eoin Morgan’s side will be looking to avoid an upset that befell South Africa on Sunday, when the Proteas succumbed to a 21-run defeat to Bangladesh at The Oval.

Here we look ahead to day five of the tournament as well as back at day four.

Tweet of the day

Ok; time to panic🤭 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) June 2, 2019

Jonty Rhodes, the former South African regarded as one of the finest fielders the game has ever seen, saw the writing on the wall before the Proteas had even batted.

World Cup snapshot

Bangladesh caused the first upset of the tournament by stunning South Africa (Nigel French/PA)

Tournament tracker

Quote of the day

Pakistan’s bowling coach is aware that their batsmen, who were troubled by bouncers in their tournament opener against West Indies, are in for more of the short stuff when they take on England at Trent Bridge.

Stat attack

330/6 v South Africa, June 2019 at the Oval

329/6 v Pakistan, April 2015 in Dhaka

326/3 v Pakistan, March 2014 in Dhaka

324/5 v Sri Lanka, March 2017 in Dambulla

322/4 v Scotland, March 2015 in Nelson

Bangladesh posting 330 for six was their highest-ever total in ODIs, narrowly eclipsing the 329 for six they made against Pakistan in Dhaka in April 2015.

Sizzling shot

Faf Du Plessis took the attack to Bangladesh’s bowlers (Nigel French/PA)

Faf Du Plessis’ bruising back-foot six caught the eye as the Proteas captain notched a smart 62. Du Plessis stepped back from the wicket to open his body and bludgeon Mosaddek Hussain for a six over long off to bring up his half-century in style.

Catch of the day

Looks like @benstokes38 has some competition for incredible catches in the deep! 👏 to this multi-talented #CWC19 photographer! pic.twitter.com/r7EiVbwOEt — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2019

Du Plessis’ hammer blow was also noteworthy for a stunning catch beyond the boundary from a photographer, who was momentarily the focus of proceedings. With only his right hand available, the camera man was able to effortlessly pluck the ball out of the air. Ben Stokes, eat your heart out.

Bowled over

Shakib Al Hasan was once again inspirational for Bangladesh (Mike Egerton/PA)

Not content with a vital 75, Shakib Al Hasan turned up with the ball too. The all-rounder tied up Aiden Markram to clean bowl the Proteas opener for 45. Shakib’s flighted ball also turned back in to the right-hander, who ran out of answers when pinned back.

What’s next?

Today: England v Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

One to watch

Ben Stokes was mobbed by his England team-mates after his wonder catch (Nigel French/PA)

Ben Stokes: The all-rounder produced a reminder of his talents – if it were ever needed – against South Africa after a subdued past few months on international duty and in the Indian Premier League. Stokes produced telling contributions with bat and ball and his highlight-reel grab on the boundary rope may yet be the tournament’s stand out moment. But is this merely the start of what could be a memorable few weeks for Stokes and England?

