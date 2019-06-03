West Ham snap up David Martin

West Ham have signed goalkeeper David Martin on a free transfer from London rivals Millwall.

The 33-year-old, the son of former Hammers and England defender Alvin Martin, has agreed a two-year contract.

“Signing for West Ham United is a dream, both for me and my family,” Martin told the club website.

“I’ve grown up around West Ham and to come to my boyhood club is a dream.”

Martin is likely to be West Ham’s third-choice keeper behind fellow summer signing Roberto and player of the year Lukasz Fabianski.