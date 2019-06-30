Salah and Elmohamady on target as Egypt finish with 100% record

Mohamed Salah was on target as Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt ensured they emerged from Group A with a perfect record despite a stern examination by Uganda.

Liverpool striker Salah’s free-kick and a second goal from Aston Villa midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady before the break secured a 2-0 win.

But the scoreline flattered them on a night when Sebastien Desabre’s side, who finished second in the group with four points and take their place in the last-16, more than gave as good as they got in Cairo.

Egypt keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy had made a number of good saves before Salah curled a left-foot free-kick over the wall and past keeper Denis Onyango in the 36th minute.

Skipper Elmohamady smashed home a second in first-half stoppage time to clinch a third successive victory for Egypt, all without conceding a goal.

Salah almost made it 3-0 early in the second half, only to be denied Onyango, who is a doubt for the knockout phase after being stretchered off with 18 minutes remaining.