Hamilton sign Johnny Hunt

Hamilton continue to strengthen for next season with the signing of left-back Johnny Hunt.

Accies head coach Brian Rice moved for the 28-year-old after his contract at Stevenage ended.

Liverpool-born Hunt, who started his career at Wrexham before spells at Cambridge, Chester and Mansfield, will move to Lanarkshire subject to international clearance.

Rice told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign Johnny for Hamilton.

“He’s a player I’ve watched a few times and I know he’s the type of player and character that will do well here.

“He has that never-quit attitude that I look for in my players and with his experience of playing south of the border

“I feel this could be a great move for him.”

Speaking to AcciesTV, Hunt said: “I’m really happy, once I knew the club was interested I wanted to get the deal done as soon as possible, so I could meet the squad and get ready for the season that lies ahead.

“I treat every game as a rivalry, that’s the type of player I am. Coming up against Motherwell is a game I’m particularly looking forward to.”

Hunt has been with the Hamilton squad in Largs over the weekend as part of their pre-season training.