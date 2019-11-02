AJ Leitch-Smith gives Morecambe victory over Leyton Orient

A quality goal from substitute AJ Leitch-Smith gave Morecambe a vital 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient at the Globe Arena.

In the Shrimps’ first game since the departure of long-serving boss Jim Bentley, striker Leitch-Smith produced a moment of magic 16 minutes from time to curl a right-footed effort into the top-left corner of Dean Brill’s goal to give caretaker managers Barry Roche and Kevin Ellison a winning start.

Morecambe created the better chances in the first half, with Andrew Tutte curling a 20-yard effort inches wide on seven minutes before testing Brill with a long-range shot seven minutes later that forced the keeper into a flying save.

Orient went on to enjoy a greater share of the possession – without testing the Morecambe defence – and the visitors had defenders Dan Happe and Marvin Ekpiteta to thank for two superb blocks to deny Cole Stockton and Lewis Alessandra.

Orient were better in the second half without testing Mark Halstead until the latter stages, when the Morecambe keeper saved well from Happe and produced a 94th-minute block from a close-range shot after Josh Wright had diverted a flicked header inches wide from a long throw.