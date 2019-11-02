Paul Tisdale departs MK Dons following defeat to Tranmere

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy scored a hat-trick as Tranmere ran out 3-1 winners over 10-man MK Dons, whose manager Paul Tisdale subsequently departed the club by mutual consent.

Tisdale’s men had levelled through Ben Reeves, but the Dons’ hopes of ending an eight-game winless league run were dashed when Kieran Agard was sent off just before half-time.

The visitors took the lead inside 15 minutes when Kieron Morris slotted the perfect cross into the path of Hepburn-Murphy, who tapped home from inside the box.

The Dons levelled when Reeves’ left-footed strike from the edge of the Tranmere penalty area fizzed into the bottom corner – his first goal since making a summer return to the club.

MK’s revival was scuppered minutes later when Agard received a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Rovers’ Neil Danns.

Micky Mellon’s side retook the lead eight minutes after the break when Hepburn-Murphy raced onto Connor Jennings’ neat through ball before coolly slotting home his second.

The 21-year-old completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute after a neat finish, rounding off a comfortable victory for Rovers and ending their two-game winless league run.

Later on Saturday, Dons chairman Pete Winkelman held a meeting with Tisdale and a decision was reached which saw the former Exeter boss leave Stadium MK along with three members of his coaching staff.

Winkelman told mkdons.com: “I’d like to place on record my appreciation of what Paul was able to achieve for us, winning promotion from Sky Bet League Two at the first attempt and leaving us in a better position than when he found it.”