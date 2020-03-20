Wasps players take 25 per cent wage cuts until Premiership resumes

Wasps are imposing reductions of 25 per cent to player wages to offset the slump in revenue caused by the suspension of the Gallagher Premiership.

The English top flight has been halted for at least five weeks because of the coronavirus epidemic and clubs are being forced to act to stay afloat.

“We are putting in place salary reductions of 25 per cent across the majority of the rugby department until we are playing Premiership matches again,” chief executive Stephen Vaughan said.

“These measures will take effect from April 1. A number of lower paid staff will be excluded from these salary reductions.”

An open letter to fans, partners, staff and community from our CEO. 👉 https://t.co/DgdGgmWPsd pic.twitter.com/xMvjM8ahF5 — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) March 20, 2020

A number of Premiership clubs are implementing similar measures, with the prospect of resuming games on the weekend of April 24-25-26 increasingly unlikely.

“We would all love the season to be back under way immediately, but all rugby activities are currently suspended and there are no guarantees as to when we might start playing again,” Vaughan said.

“With this in mind, we need to take some extremely difficult and significant action to reduce costs immediately so we can resume doing what we love when this is all over.

“I spoke with (interim head coach) Lee Blackett and senior members of the playing squad and we then communicated this message to the wider team and colleagues.

“I could not be more proud of their response, understanding and determination to help the club in such testing times.

“We do not know with any certainty how long these reductions will be in place, but we will review the situation on an ongoing basis.”

Worcester and Gloucester have joined Wasps in announcing wage cuts of 25 per cent, including to the playing squad.