Clubs unite to support missing children campaign – Monday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 25.
Football
FIFA and over 200 clubs from around the world – including Manchester United – supported the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children’s #FootballCares campaign, set up by Italian giants Roma, on International Missing Children’s Day.
Stoke announced that a drive-through coronavirus testing facility is to open at their stadium.
Celtic revealed that since the Football For Good Fund was launched in March, £450,000 has been ringfenced for the most vulnerable in local communities during the coronavirus crisis.
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was up for a bank holiday Monday training session.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic dropped in to support Gatans Lag FF, a football association in his native Sweden for people who have lived through homelessness, abuse, crime or social exclusion.
Liverpool players past and present took to social media to remember their remarkable Champions League final comeback against AC Milan, 15 years ago today.
Marcus Rashford shared a childhood snap.
Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling cried out to his Twitter fans to help him reach seven million Instagram followers. And they duly delivered.
Cricket
England World Cup winner Mark Wood was bowling at record-breaking speeds in Durham, according to the speed gun at least.
Kevin Pietersen was trying to find the sporting positives from the coronavirus shutdown, suggesting the enforced break may lengthen the career of some athletes.
David Warner made a quick exit…
Tennis
Rafael Nadal shared some footage of him training at his academy in Mallorca.
Johanna Konta was indulging.
Before stepping back on court.
Boxing
Could there be another Fury at the top of the boxing world in years to come?
Derek Chisora issued an ominous and philosophical message.
