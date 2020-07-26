Sunday, July 26th 2020 Show Links
Sport

In pictures: Crowds return to domestic cricket at The Oval

by Press Association
July 26, 2020, 12:31 pm
Syndicate Post image
Fans are back at the cricket (John Walton/PA)

Fans are back at domestic cricket today, with Surrey’s friendly against Middlesex chosen as a pilot event by the Government.

Up to 1,000 spectators are allowed at The Oval for the two-day event as plans are worked on for a return of spectators following the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency follows the day’s events in pictures.

The sun was shining for the two-day game
The sun was shining for the two-day game (John Walton/PA)
Preparation of the surface remained the same
Preparation of the surface remained the same (John Walton/PA)
But for the fans, it was all new
But for the fans, it was all new (John Walton/PA)
Instructions were clearly marked
Instructions were clearly marked (John Walton/PA)
And masks were worn and hands sterilised on entry
And masks were worn and hands sterilised on entry (John Walton/PA)
On the field, the picture remained a pretty one
On the field, the picture remained a pretty one (John Walton/PA)
Though fans were well spaced out
Though fans were well spaced out (John Walton/PA)

