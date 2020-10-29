Birthday greetings and memorable moments – Thursday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 29.

Football

Marcus Rashford woke up in a good mood.

And cracked right back on with tackling food poverty.

Thank you @NU_Foundation https://t.co/X7JD5LIWE4 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 29, 2020 Thank you @LutonTown https://t.co/z5XnMqIcaA — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 29, 2020

Former Manchester United and Fulham goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar celebrated his 50th birthday on Thursday.

50 years old…Time flies! 🔞⁰I’m very grateful & proud of everything I’ve achieved as a player and as a person so far.Hope to see you all very soon, till then…stay safe everyone! Love, Edwin. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OFZLJ4J2Fm — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) October 29, 2020

With his former clubs sending their birthday wishes.

To one of the greatest stoppers: Happy birthday, @vdsar1970! 🥳#FFC pic.twitter.com/mjfyP9XnwK — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 29, 2020 Icon. Boss. Ajacied. ❌❌❌Happy birthday, @vdSar1970!#Sar50 pic.twitter.com/LqT0NOwxLN — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 29, 2020 Happy 50th Birthday, @vdsar1970! 🎂⚪️⚫️#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/WVwIBQTLX7 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 29, 2020

And Rio Ferdinand, who dubbed himself as the man who got Van der Sar “through the latter part” of his career, also wished the Dutchman well.

Yessss Mr @vdsar1970 Happy 50th Birthday Bro! Have a great day… sending love to you and the family ❤️ Ps just wanna say thank you again for that save you made on a rainy night in Moscow 👀😂🏆 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/Dv0dgpdzTd — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 29, 2020

As did Patrice Evra

Happy birthday to the only one with too much class. You were better with your feet than many players outfield. You should have played in midfield (not left back 😂😂) with your technique. Respect @vdsar1970. 🎈🎈🎈 pic.twitter.com/KwYQxw6LuL — Patrice Evra (@Evra) October 29, 2020

Arsenal wished former players Robert Pires and Kelly Smith a happy birthday.

Bon anniversaire, @piresrobert7! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/xXUAK685Ja — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 29, 2020 Wishing a very happy birthday to a true Arsenal legend… 🏆 FA Women’s Cup (x6) 🏆 FA Women’s Premier League (x5)🏆 FA Women’s Premier League Cup (x4)🏆 UEFA Women's Cup (x1) ⚽️ England's all-time top scorer (46) @kelly_smith10! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MFYvzbPSBt — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 29, 2020

Mesut Ozil also sent Pires birthday greetings.

Happy Birthday Bro! ♥️ You've always been an inspiration for me as a football player – would have loved to have played together with you, legend. ⚽⚡ Wishing you all the best, my friend! @piresrobert7 pic.twitter.com/ObtxzleAUl — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 29, 2020

Gary Neville was impressed by Manchester United’s win over RB Leipzig – and the performance of Donny van de Beek.

United were fantastic last night !!! A real performance that… — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 29, 2020 He was very good to say he hasn’t played https://t.co/PlxPfbrHHF — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 29, 2020

On loan Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot was gearing up for AC Milan’s Europa League clash.

Theo Walcott was full of pride for his grandfather.

I am Immensely proud of my Grandad, he brought so much to so many and will never be forgotten. 🙏🏽https://t.co/0WSPAxcbmV pic.twitter.com/k8mQ9ScmAv — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) October 29, 2020

Ben Chilwell opened up

Cricket

England were among those to wish former captain Michael Vaughan a happy birthday.

Happy birthday @MichaelVaughan! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/A7ynGap21J — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 29, 2020 Happy birthday, @MichaelVaughan 🎂 Great pic – sausage sarnie or bacon butty? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wVM8e4NWPQ — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 29, 2020 Thanks for all the birthday messages .. edging closer to raising my Bat .. #OnOn .. not long till it’s G & T O’clock 🍸🍸 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2020

Rugby Union

Ben Youngs and Jamie George are set for landmark appearances for England against Italy on Saturday.

𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙎 🌹@benyoungs09 is set to become the second England men's player to reach 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ caps 👏 He will lead out the side on Saturday alongside @J_George2 who makes his 50th appearance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cPVmSAx8V2 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 29, 2020

Boxing

Dereck Chisora is ready to come out “all guns blazing” in his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

I just want to fight now. I am coming in all guns blazing. All out. Press conference today at 2pm. Saturday night on Sky Sports Box Office it's WAR #UsykChisora — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) October 29, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was showing off his dog Roscoe’s musical talent.