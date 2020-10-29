Nathan Thompson fitness boost for Peterborough ahead of Shrewsbury visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson is expected to be available for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Shrewsbury at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Thompson picked up a knock in the 2-2 draw with Burton on Tuesday but it is thought he will be fit enough to feature.

Midfielder Sammie Szmodics, who played for 75 minutes against the Brewers, suffered no problems following a slight hamstring concern.

Ricky-Jade Jones remains sidelined by a leg injury – the teenager is set to be out of action until Christmas.

Shrewsbury have a number of players they are unable to call upon.

Boss Sam Ricketts has reported that forward Leon Clarke, who came off the bench in the 1-0 loss at Fleetwood on Tuesday, is injured having “had an issue going into the game”.

Shaun Whalley is set to remain out “for some time” and Jason Cummings is unavailable due to illness, while goalkeeper Dejan Iliev is also sidelined with a muscle injury.

Scott Golbourne (rib), Ryan Sears (ankle), Dave Edwards (stress fracture), Rekeil Pyke (groin) and Matt Millar (unspecified) have also been out of action.