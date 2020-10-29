Manny Monthe faces fitness test ahead of Morecambe fixture

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tranmere boss Mike Jackson is waiting on the fitness of several players as Rovers prepare to host to Morecambe.

Manny Monthe has missed three games with a knee injury, while Morgan Ferrier has not played since September due to a hamstring problem.

Kaiyne Woolery sat out the last two matches after suffering a thigh issue, while Mark Ellis was replaced during the first half of Tuesday’s 4-0 defeat to Crawley after picking up an injury.

Stefan Payne remains a long-term absentee after undergoing groin surgery, but Corey Blackett-Taylor could be pushing for a start having made a second-half appearance at Crawley after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams could look to shuffle his pack after Tuesday’s defeat to Carlisle left the Shrimps with just one point from their last four games.

Alex Kenyon and Ryan Cooney missed last weekend’s loss to Forest Green but were both named on the bench in midweek and offer Adams options if he decides to make changes.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith is unavailable though as he is set to be sidelined for a month after suffering a hamstring strain against Forest Green.

He joined Liam Gibson (hamstring), Cole Stockton and Harry Davis (both self-isolating) on the sidelines for the 3-1 defeat at Brunton Park.