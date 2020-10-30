Adam Davies a doubt for Stoke’s clash with Rotherham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stoke are sweating on goalkeeper Adam Davies for the home game with Rotherham.

Davies came off at half-time in Tuesday’s defeat to Swansea after picking up an ankle injury and the Potters are waiting on results of a scan.

Nathan Collins (hamstring) is also a doubt, having been missing at the Liberty Stadium.

Sam Clucas (calf and shin), Jordan Thompson (head) and Joe Allen (Achilles) continue to miss out.

Rotherham welcome back defender Angus MacDonald.

The centre-half is available again having served a three-match suspension and he is vying for an instant return to Paul Warne’s side.

Warne will run the rule over Mickel Miller, Richard Wood and Freddie Ladapo as they nurse aches and pains following Wednesday night’s South Yorkshire derby win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) and Clark Robertson (metatarsal) are long-term absentees.