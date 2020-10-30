Barrow to check on Scott Quigley and Kgosi Ntlhe before facing Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barrow are waiting on the fitness of Scott Quigley and Kgosi Ntlhe for the visit of Bradford.

Quigley and Ntlhe have been in the treatment room in recent weeks but are nearing a return as Barrow look to build on their first win of the season.

Captain Lee Hardcastle (ankle) misses out along with Tom Beadling (groin).

Courtney Baker-Richardson (hip) and James Jones are long-term absentees.

Gareth Evans is set to boost Bradford’s ranks.

The utility man has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, but he has been back in training this week and could make the trip to Cumbria.

But Lee Novak is still missing with a calf injury as the Bantams nervously wait for results of scan.

Levi Sutton is back in contention but Kurtis Guthrie is still out.