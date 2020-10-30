Ellis Iandolo back for Richie Wellens’ Swindon against Hull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Left-back Ellis Iandolo will return when Swindon host Hull at the County Ground.

Richie Wellens’ side have been hit hard in defence by injuries with centre-backs Dion Conroy and Zeki Fryers still unavailable and full-backs Rob Hunt and Dion Donohue also sidelined.

The Robins saw their last two League One games called off after coaches Noel Hunt, Tommy Wright and Steve Mildenhall tested positive for coronavirus with boss Wellens forced to self-isolate and will be unable to take charge. Physio Tom Holmes also isolated after feeling unwell.

Striker Brett Pitman is still out with a hamstring problem so Tyler Smith is likely to start up front.

Hull boss Grant McCann heads to the County Ground without any fresh concerns.

The high-flying Tigers sit second in the League One standings following the midweek comeback win at Bristol Rovers.

Defender Lewie Coyle missed that match through a shoulder complaint picked up the previous week at AFC Wimbledon and is absent for City once more.

Forward James Scott, who joined from Motherwell in January, is in contention having returned to training.