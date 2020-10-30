Jokull Andresson to keep place in Exeter goal against Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency loan signing Jokull Andresson will continue to deputise in goal for Exeter as they host fellow Sky Bet League Two high-flyers Carlisle on Saturday.

The Iceland youth international joined on a week-long temporary switch from Reading on Tuesday and made his debut in the 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient that evening.

Lewis Ward (ankle) and Jonny Maxted (knee) remain sidelined, with manager Matt Taylor only able to extend the loan after every seven days. Centre-back Rory McArdle (knee) could return after making the matchday squad at Orient.

Defender Lewis Page’s hamstring problem is not as bad as first feared but he has been ruled out for several weeks, while midfielder Nigel Atangana (Achilles) is not ready to return.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech hinted at keeping an unchanged starting line-up for the fifth successive match for the long trip to Devon.

The Cumbrians are unbeaten in their last six league matches, winning four of those as they sit fourth in the League Two table.

Micah Obiero made his debut during Tuesday’s 3-1 home win against Morecambe but will have settle for a place on the bench alongside fellow forward Gavin Reilly.

Brennan Dickenson, Omari Patrick (both hamstring), Ethan Walker (shoulder) and Josh Dixon (knee) remain sidelined.