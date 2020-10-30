Preston players facing fitness checks ahead of Birmingham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Preston manager Alex Neil may have to check on a number of players ahead of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham.

Neil was without several players through sickness for his side’s defeat to Millwall on Wednesday, while Patrick Bauer was forced off at half-time with the same illness.

The Preston boss had decided to start a number of players who had declared themselves fit before the game, but said a number had lacked energy in the second half, with training suspended on Thursday to allow them to recover.

Darnell Fisher (hamstring), Ben Pearson (groin) and Ben Davies have also all been sidelined in recent weeks and are unlikely to feature against Birmingham.

Birmingham could have Jon Toral available for their trip to Preston.

The forward has missed the last four matches as he continues to deal with a groin problem.

New on-loan signing Riley McGree, who has joined from American side Charlotte FC, could be in line for a debut following his inclusion in the matchday squad for Wednesday’s game against Huddersfield as he continues to work his way towards full match fitness.

Manager Aitor Karanka will continue to be without long-term absentee Josh McEachran, who suffered a serious knee injury earlier this year.