Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton set to be without Ruel Sotiriou against Bolton

Leyton Orient are expected to be without striker Ruel Sotiriou for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bolton due to a head injury.

Sotiriou missed the midweek draw with Exeter after being forced off in last week’s win at Stevenage and is again unlikely to feature.

The game will also come too soon for Lee Angol, although the forward is nearing a return for Ross Embleton’s side after a hamstring injury.

Full-back Myles Judd is battling for fitness after a similar problem.

Bolton are again without striker Eoin Doyle.

The striker missed the victory over Bradford on Tuesday after suffering a hamstring injury in the previous game against Cambridge.

On-loan Blackburn midfielder Tom White is now back in contention after making a swift recovery from ligament damage.

Midfielder Lloyd Isgrove could also be available after a month on the sidelines.