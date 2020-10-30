Ellis Harrison eyeing a return as Portsmouth host Charlton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison could return against Charlton this weekend.

The 26-year-old sustained a hamstring issue at Doncaster a fortnight ago but has stepped up training this week.

John Marquis would continue to deputise if Harrison could not make Saturday’s match, while Pompey boss Kenny Jackett expects Michael Jacobs to be out for six weeks.

The winger injured his left knee at Sunderland last weekend but does not require an operation.

Charlton will be without Ben Watson and Ryan Inniss at Fratton Park.

Experienced midfielder Watson serves a one-match ban having been shown a yellow card in all five of his Sky Bet League One appearances to date.

Inniss is also suspended for the match after being sent off for two bookable offences in Tuesday’s 2-0 home win against Oxford.

Jason Pearce, Alex Gilbey, Deji Oshilaja and Alfie Doughty remained sidelined for Lee Bowyer’s Addicks.