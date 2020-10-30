Boro waiting on Chuba Akpom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chuba Akpom will be assessed by Middlesbrough’s medics ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

Striker Akpom missed Boro’s 2-0 win over Coventry on Tuesday through illness, but has since returned a negative Covid-19 test.

Neil Warnock has a largely fit squad to select from otherwise, with Boro keen to extend their seven-match unbeaten league run.

Defender Grant Hall is still battling a calf problem and striker Ashley Fletcher has a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Harry Arter could miss out for Forest due to an ankle problem, with striker Lewis Grabban also a doubt with a hip issue.

Joe Worrall remains sidelined with a broken foot, while fellow defender Tyler Blackett has an unspecified injury.

Midfielder Fouad Bachirou must continue to wait for his Forest debut due to his ongoing hamstring concern.

Defender Nicholas Ioannou remains suspended and will miss the Riverside Stadium trip.