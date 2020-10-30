Ryan McLaughlin hoping to retain Rochdale place against Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rochdale will look to extend their impressive three-match unbeaten run when Bristol Rovers visit on Saturday.

Having won at Burton and Shrewsbury, Brian Barry-Murphy’s side held Sunderland to a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Crown Oil Arena in midweek.

Ryan McLaughlin replaced Jimmy Keohane in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s match and the Dale boss may well be tempted to stick with the side that earned that impressive draw.

Experienced Paul McShane has been absent since coming off during the 3-0 loss to former club Hull.

Bristol Rovers will be able to welcome back Jayden Mitchell-Lawson this weekend.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Derby, will be part of the squad after a month out with a groin complaint.

Jonah Ayunga has also been out since Rovers’ loss at Doncaster on September 26 and manager Ben Garner says he is progressing well.

Alex Rodman, Mark Little, Tom Davies and Josh Barrett remain absent for the Gas.