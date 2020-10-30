No fresh injury worries for Cheltenham with Matty Blair still sidelined

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has no fresh injury issues ahead of Saturday’s League Two derby clash with Forest Green Rovers.

Elliot Bonds has returned to Hull after tearing knee ligaments and will rehab his long-term injury with his parent club.

George Lloyd is still sidelined with concussion and with no time frame yet on a return.

Matty Blair also continues to battle past his groin injury.

Kane Wilson is back in full training after his ankle ligament problem and could feature for Forest Green.

Fellow wing back Nicky Cadden returned for the 1-0 win over Grimsby on Tuesday, and Rovers boss Mark Cooper will hope the duo can bolster his side’s wide play.

Striker Jake Young will be looking to build on netting the winning goal in that slender midweek victory over the Mariners.

Centre back Chris Stokes should start again having featured from the off on Tuesday.