Bristol City without injured Alfie Mawson for Norwich clash

Bristol City will be without Alfie Mawson for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Norwich after the defender underwent knee surgery.

The Fulham loanee was injured in the loss to Middlesbrough on Tuesday last week and, after seeing a specialist, it was decided an operation was necessary.

Steven Sessegnon, also on loan from Fulham, has returned to his parent club for treatment on a hamstring injury while Andreas Weimann is set for a lengthy lay-off after also undergoing knee surgery.

On-loan Midfielders Liam Walsh and Joe Williams are not expected to return until after the November international break while defender Nathan Baker (hamstring) is out until Christmas.

Norwich could again be without Xavi Quintilla after the left-back suffered a hip injury in the warm-up prior to Tuesday’s draw at Brentford.

Striker Adam Idah sits out the second match of his three-game ban for his sending off against Wycombe.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann, who has missed the last four games, is still battling to overcome a calf problem.

Sam Byram (hamstring), Kieran Dowell (ankle) and Onel Hernandez (groin) are expected to be out until January.