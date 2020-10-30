Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele return for Tottenham against Brighton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tottenham will welcome back Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele for the visit of Brighton.

The duo did not travel to Belgium for the Europa League defeat against Royal Antwerp as they were rested, but they will return to the fold on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho will return to his strongest line-up after criticising the performance of his fringe players, with defender Japhet Tanganga (thigh) the only absentee.

Brighton could have midfielder Davy Propper back.

Propper has been struggling with an Achilles injury but has returned to training this week and has a chance of making the squad.

The game comes too soon for forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh, though, and skipper Lewis Dunk serves the second of a three-match ban following his red card in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Lamela, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Son, Kane, Vinicius.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Steele, Lamptey, White, Webster, Bernardo, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Alzate, March, Propper, Molumby, Connolly, Maupay, Welbeck, Zeqiri.