Liverpool without Fabinho for West Ham’s trip to Anfield

Liverpool will be without Fabinho when they host West Ham.

The Brazil midfielder, who has been deputising in defence following Virgil Van Dijk’s knee ligament damage, suffered a hamstring injury against Midtjylland in midweek.

Thiago Alcantara is building up his fitness and will be assessed.

West Ham will be without in-form forward Michail Antonio, who sustained a hamstring injury against Manchester City.

Sebastien Haller or Andriy Yarmolenko will replace Antonio in attack.

Said Benrahma could be added to the squad for the first time since his switch from Brentford.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Milner, Shaqiri, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Randolph, Fredericks, Diop, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Benrahma, Haller.