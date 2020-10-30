Celtic could be without Kristoffer Ajer for semi-final against Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt for Celtic’s rearranged William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The defender picked up a groin strain in the 2-2 Europa League draw with Lille in France on Thursday night.

Defender Hatem Elhamed returns to the squad after self-isolating due to contracting Covid-19, while James Forrest (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (back) remain out.

Aberdeen’s Dylan McGeouch is out of the rearranged clash with a groin problem which sees him sidelined for two months.

Ryan Edmondson (concussion) and Marley Watkins (hamstring) should be fit.

Mikey Devlin, Matty Kennedy, Greg Leigh and Curtis Main are all getting their fitness levels up after recovering from various injuries.