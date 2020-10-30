There’s more to come from Aberdeen, Derek McInnes warns cup rivals Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen should keep the recent encounter with Celtic fresh in their mind ahead of their William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with the Hoops on Sunday.

The two sides fought out a thrilling 3-3 Premiership draw at Pittodrie last Sunday, with the Dons scoring a late penalty to secure a point that the Aberdeen manager believes was more than deserved.

Ahead of the trip to Hampden Park on Sunday, McInnes said: “I think the players will remember Sunday’s game, they should remember it.

“We didn’t want the game to finish and that is not always the case when you play the Old Firm.

“If you are drawing, a lot of the time a point can be seen as a good result. And I never felt that anybody in my team, my staff, our club felt that it was a great result for us.

“I think it was important how we finished the game. From a winning possession if you lose it, it always impacts more.

“But I do think from looking like the game was being played out, we found a way to get back in and we actually created two or three good chances after we lost the third goal.

“The response of the team was good, it was no more than we deserved. I thought we were very good in the game, competitive throughout, we were smart with our work.

“It was a good point but it could have been more, and I still think there is more to come from the team and hopefully that can play out on Sunday.”