Nathan Jones unsure on whether to make Luton changes for Brentford clash

Luton boss Nathan Jones must decide whether to make changes for the visit of Brentford.
Jones was disappointed with his side’s performance in the second half of their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.
Harry Cornick is back in contention after a groin injury while James Bree is also nearing a return after a knee injury.
Brad Potts is another player closing in on a return, but is slightly behind Cornick and Bree in his recovery.
Brentford will still be without captain Pontus Jansson.
The centre-back has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem and Bees boss Thomas Frank says he will be out for weeks rather than months.
Shandon Baptiste had surgery this week on a knee injury and faces a lengthy spell out while Christian Norgaard and Mads Roerslev are also likely to miss out.
Emiliano Marcondes returned to the side that drew 1-1 with Norwich on Tuesday after an injury and he should be fine to go again.