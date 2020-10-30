Sunday, November 29th 2020 Show Links
Nathan Jones unsure on whether to make Luton changes for Brentford clash

by Press Association
October 30, 2020, 3:25 pm
Luton manager Nathan Jones has decisions to make for Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones must decide whether to make changes for the visit of Brentford.

Jones was disappointed with his side’s performance in the second half of their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Harry Cornick is back in contention after a groin injury while James Bree is also nearing a return after a knee injury.

Brad Potts is another player closing in on a return, but is slightly behind Cornick and Bree in his recovery.

Brentford will still be without captain Pontus Jansson.

The centre-back has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem and Bees boss Thomas Frank says he will be out for weeks rather than months.

Shandon Baptiste had surgery this week on a knee injury and faces a lengthy spell out while Christian Norgaard and Mads Roerslev are also likely to miss out.

Emiliano Marcondes returned to the side that drew 1-1 with Norwich on Tuesday after an injury and he should be fine to go again.

