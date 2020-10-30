Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles struggling to be fit for Everton clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is a major doubt for the visit of Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The centre-back limped off late on in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Wolves with a foot injury, but the Longstaff brothers – Sean and Matty – are available after a bout of tonsillitis and a thigh injury respectively.

Jonjo Shelvey is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his hernia but fellow midfielder Isaac Hayden returns to contention, having not been risked at Molineux because of a hamstring niggle. Winger Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

Everton will be without James Rodriguez as boss Carlo Ancelotti revealed he is nursing a small problem but should be fit to face Manchester United next week.

Fellow forward Richarlison is suspended, as is Lucas Digne following his red card in the defeat to Southampton last weekend.

Seamus Coleman (hamstring) is still sidelined but Jonjoe Kenny and Jarrad Branthwaite (both ankle) are back in contention.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Langley, Manquillo, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, M. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Allan, Gomes, Doucoure, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Olsen, Godfrey, Nkounkou, Delph, Sigurdsson, Davies, Gordon, Bernard, Kenny, Branthwaite.